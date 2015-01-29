版本:
2015年 1月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-CME raises margins for platinum

Jan 29 CME Group Inc :

* CME raises platinum futures NYMEX (PL) initial margins for specs by 10 percent to $2,420 per contract from $2,200 Related: (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)
