BRIEF-CME Group delists three 2013 biofuel credit futures contracts

NEW YORK, July 27 CME Group Inc said:

* On Monday, July 27, the New York Mercantile Exchange Inc (NYMEX) delisted D4 Biodiesel RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures, D5 Advanced Biofuel RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures, D6 Ethanol RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures

* There was no open interest in the contracts

* To see the full notice, click here: bit.ly/1etBG4t

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

