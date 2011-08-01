UPDATE 1-CME brings Mexico futures to its U.S. traders

* 'North to south' routing deal with MexDer goes live

* Futures based on stock indexes, bonds and currencies

* CME, Bolsa focused on partnerships not mergers

NEW YORK, Aug 1 CME Group Inc (CME.O), the top U.S. futures exchange, and its Mexican counterpart on Monday launched a routing system that gives U.S. traders access to benchmark contracts of the Mexican Derivatives Exchange (MexDer).

The so-called "north to south" routing system gives CME's customers easy electronic access to futures based on stock indexes, bonds and currencies, and possibly positions the smaller MexDer for big growth.

CME bought a stake last year in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BOLSAA.MX), which runs MexDer. Both exchanges have remained out of this year's wave of industry merger plans, focusing instead on such investments and partnerships. [ID:nN15216962]

U.S. hedge funds and other futures traders will now be able to trade Mexican stock exchange index futures, bond futures and MXN peso/US dollar futures contracts through CME's systems.

The move pushes the Chicago Mercantile Exchange parent deeper into Latin American markets -- where it is also invested in Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA (BVMF3.SA) -- and comes four months after a "south to north" deal in which Bolsa customers gained access to CME's benchmark contracts on interest rates, currencies, indexes and commodities. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)