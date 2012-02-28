CME Group gets in line with $16 mln MF Global claim

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 28 CMG Group Inc has
joined the line of former MF Global Inc customers trying to get
their money back from the bankrupt brokerage giant once run by
former Goldman Sachs executive Jon Corzine.
That MF Global was among CME's biggest customers is widely
known. That CME was also an MF Global customer is not.
But on Tuesday, the Chicago-based exchange operator
disclosed that a wholly-owned unit, GFX Corporation, had lodged
a $15 million letter of credit as collateral with MF Global
before the brokerage's demise, and the letter is now held by the
MF Global bankruptcy trustee.
CME's GFX unit in December filed a $16 million customer
claim in the MF Global Inc bankruptcy case, trustee records
show, including the letter of credit and about $1 million in
cash.
CME's GFX unit is a little-known proprietary trading group
within the futures exchange operator that buys and sells
futures, mostly tied to currency, to boost liquidity in CME's
electronic markets.
Until Oct. 31, GFX cleared trades through MF Global, and had
posted the letter of credit with the brokerage to back those
trades. The MF Global claim form shows GFX had positions in the
Japanese yen, the British pound, and the Swiss franc at the time
of MF Global's collapse.
GFX now clears through another brokerage, CME said in its
filing on Tuesday, without naming it.
The letter of credit expires on June 29 and can still be
drawn on by the trustee to pay for any customer claims, CME said
in the filing.
About $1.6 billion of former MF Global customer money is
missing, the bankruptcy trustee has said. If the funds are not
recovered, former customers, including CME, may have to share in
losses.