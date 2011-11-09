BRIEF-CME Group updates on MF Global customer account verification

BRIEF-Perceptron announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Perceptron Inc qtrly revenue $21.8 million versus $17.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 CME Group : *CME Group says the validation of each MF Global account's collateral balance is taking longer than originally anticipated *CME Group says it expects those customer accounts including only futures positions will be verified and holds will be removed on a rolling basis beginning Wednesday morning *CME Group says will work to complete the process and remove any remaining holds on accounts involving options positions throughout the remainder of this week
* YRC Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full-year results for 2016
* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes and improved gross profit as a percentage of sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2016