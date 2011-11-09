版本:
BRIEF-CME Group updates on MF Global customer account verification

 Nov 9 CME Group :
*CME Group says the validation of each MF Global account's
collateral balance is taking longer than originally anticipated
*CME Group says it expects those customer accounts including
only futures positions will be verified and holds will be
removed on a rolling basis beginning Wednesday morning
*CME Group says will work to complete the process and remove any
remaining holds on accounts involving options positions
throughout the remainder of this week

