MF Global collateral transfer is a slow process-CME

Nov 9 The transfer and verification of former MF Global customers' collateral to new brokerages is taking longer than expected, the CME Group CME.N said on Wednesday, despite hopes that the release of funds would now be well under way.

CME Group said the bulk transfer of 15,000 accounts to 12 receiving clearing firms had been complicated by the "unique circumstances" of the MF Global bankruptcy, but it hoped to remove "holds" on customer accounts in the coming days.

"CME Group recognizes the urgency of the situation and is working to complete this process as soon as possible," the firm said in an e-mailed statement.

"The company expects that those customer accounts including only futures positions will be verified, and holds will be removed on a rolling basis beginning this morning, Nov 9," the statement said. "Following the completion of futures-only account verifications, the company will work to complete the process and remove any remaining holds on accounts involving options positions throughout the remainder of this week."

The firm added it was making "substantial progress" on verifications.

CME group did not immediately respond to questions on when client funds without open trading positions held at MF Global might be released. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Andrea Evans)