CME Group metals director Harriet Hunnable to leave company

LONDON Dec 2 CME Group Inc's executive director for metals products, Harriet Hunnable, will leave the company on Dec. 11, a CME spokesman said on Wednesday.

Hunnable, who has been with futures market operator CME Group since early 2011, was responsible for developing the company's precious metals portfolio.

The spokesman gave no further details and Hunnable was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by David Goodman)