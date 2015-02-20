CME fines broker Newedge $1.75 million for metals market violations

CHICAGO Feb 20 Exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Friday it fined derivatives broker Newedge USA $1.75 million for violating rules in metals markets over two years.

The penalty covers a type of transaction known as an Exchange for Related Position (EFRP), which occurs away from the public marketplace and has caught the attention of U.S. regulators.

Newedge, a unit of French bank Societe Generale, is committed to complying with exchange rules, a company spokesman said. Newedge is now known as SG Americas Securities, according to a CME Group disciplinary notice.

On multiple occasions between 2010 and 2012, Newedge employees executed customers' orders in gold, silver, platinum and palladium markets as EFRPs, instead of on CME's electronic trading platform as customers expected, the notice said.

"In these instances, Newedge typically entered an EFRP with a liquidity provider and then a separate EFRP with the customer at a price that included a markup," according to CME.

Also, Newedge entered some EFRP transactions without negotiating prices with customers, the notice said. Instead, the broker determined the price.

Traders use EFRP transactions to exchange an over-the-counter swap or a cash position into an equivalent futures contract. The exchange takes place away from the public marketplace and is reported to CME once complete.

In 2013, Commodity Futures Trading Commission staff expressed concerns about the low number of investigations CME had launched on EFRPs. Regulators want to make sure traders do not use the transactions to hide otherwise prohibited behavior.

CME fined Newedge $1.1 million for EFRP violations at Comex and $650,000 for violations at the New York Mercantile Exchange.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Matthew Lewis)