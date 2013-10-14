版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 14日 星期一 21:14 BJT

CME's TV Nova chief Andrusko resigns

PRAGUE Oct 14 Chief Executive Jan Andrusko of Central European Media's TV Nova group of stations has resigned, effective at the end of October, Nova said in a statement on Monday.

CME's biggest cash earner Nova suffered a revenue drop earlier this year after hiking advertising prices, leading to the departure of some advertisers.

Nova said it appointed David Stogel, who had worked as Nova's programme director in 2005-2011, as Nova's deputy CEO.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐