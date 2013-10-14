CME's TV Nova chief Andrusko resigns

PRAGUE Oct 14 Chief Executive Jan Andrusko of Central European Media's TV Nova group of stations has resigned, effective at the end of October, Nova said in a statement on Monday.

CME's biggest cash earner Nova suffered a revenue drop earlier this year after hiking advertising prices, leading to the departure of some advertisers.

Nova said it appointed David Stogel, who had worked as Nova's programme director in 2005-2011, as Nova's deputy CEO.