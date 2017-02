PRAGUE Oct 26 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR expects television advertising spending to rise 2 percent in its markets in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday.

In a filing, CME also said costs would be down year-on-year in 2011, excluding the impact of its bTV acquisition in Bulgaria and investments in new channels. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Jason Hovet)