CME to launch palm oil swaps contract on June 3

SINGAPORE May 20 CME Group will
introduce a U.S. dollar-denominated palm oil swaps contract on
June 3 pending regulatory review, the exchange said on Monday,
tapping growing demand to manage price volatility of the food
and fuel commodity.
Palm oil is produced all-year round in top growers Indonesia
and Malaysia, exposing investors, refiners and plantations to
higher price risks compared to other food commodities that are
harvested once or twice a year.
"(This ensures) the need for ongoing risk management against
price swings associated with demand and supply fundamentals,"
said Nelson Low, Singapore-based executive director of commodity
products for the CME.
The over-the-counter calendar swaps contract will be based
on prices from the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange's crude palm oil futures , the global price
benchmark for the tropical oil.
Traders said the move could benefit market participants who
are looking for additional tools to manage risks. Bursa Malaysia
launched options trading on palm futures last July.
"The market's generally getting more diversified, which
isn't that bad," said a Singapore-based palm futures trader.
Benchmark palm oil prices have lost nearly 4
percent so far this year, weighed by ample stocks and global
economic uncertainty.