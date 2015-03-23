Citadel fined $70,000 for accidentally sending orders to CME

CHICAGO, March 23 Citadel Securities, LLC has
agreed to pay a $70,000 fine to CME Group Inc for
sending a minute-long series of accidental stock-futures orders
to the exchange operator, according to a disciplinary notice
issued on Monday.
Citadel entered the unintentional orders on CME's electronic
trading platform in June 2013 after suffering a malfunction in
software used to route business to the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, the CME notice said.
The orders had previously been filled, causing an "atypical
short-term increase" in trading volume and impacting the price
in the E-mini S&P Futures market, according to CME.
Citadel Securities declined to comment. The firm agreed to
pay the fine without admitting or denying violations, according
to the notice.
Citadel Securities is a unit of Citadel LLC, which also runs
one of the world's largest hedge funds and is led by billionaire
investor Ken Griffin.
