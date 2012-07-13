版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 14日

CME Group calls for futures industry reform after PFGBest fraud

CHICAGO, July 13 CME Group said on Friday the futures industry must reevaluate its practice of keeping customer funds with brokerage firms following the disclosure of massive fraud at failed brokerage PFGBest.

"Without question, the current system in which customer funds are held at the firm level must be reevaluated," CME said in a statement.

A spokeswoman declined additional comment.

CME called for reform after Russell Wasendorf Sr, CEO and founder of PFGBest, was arrested and confessed to a 20-year fraud at his Iowa-based company, saying he duped regulators in a more than $100 million scheme.

