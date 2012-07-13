CME Group calls for futures industry reform after PFGBest fraud

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Q4 net loss of $1.42 per depositary unit
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
CHICAGO, July 13 CME Group said on Friday the futures industry must reevaluate its practice of keeping customer funds with brokerage firms following the disclosure of massive fraud at failed brokerage PFGBest.
"Without question, the current system in which customer funds are held at the firm level must be reevaluated," CME said in a statement.
A spokeswoman declined additional comment.
CME called for reform after Russell Wasendorf Sr, CEO and founder of PFGBest, was arrested and confessed to a 20-year fraud at his Iowa-based company, saying he duped regulators in a more than $100 million scheme.
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to successfully deliver on RESI's strategic objectives
* Altisource Residential Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to meet growth, operating and disposition objectives