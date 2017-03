PRAGUE Feb 22 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) booked a $68.7 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter due to goodwill writedowns in Bulgaria and production unit Media Pro Entertainment, it said in a filing on Wednesday.

It said it revised its estimates of future cash flows in the units in the quarter.

CME said this was "primarily to reflect our revised expectations of uncertainty in the euro zone and its periphery on our Bulgaria broadcast operations and an expectation of challenges in growing third-party revenues for production services."