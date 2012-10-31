Broadcaster CME looking at ways to boost liquidity-CEO

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
PRAGUE Oct 31 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) is exploring using new equity financing and asset sales to improve its liquidity, Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said on Wednesday.
Sarbu said the renegotiation of payment obligations with a number of major suppliers was another option.
"We have been in contact with (49.9 percent owner) Time Warner, regarding its possible participation in a public or private equity offering," he told a conference call.
"We are also in the early stages of evaluating the potential for asset sales."
CME earlier on Wednesday cut its revenue and core profit (OIBDA) guidance for 2012, saying it expected a decline in spending in its central and eastern European markets to continue in the fourth quarter.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.