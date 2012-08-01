Broadcaster CME lowers 2012 OIBDA outlook due to FX

PRAGUE Aug 1 Broadcaster Central European Media
Enterprises reduced its outlook for 2012 core profit (OIBDA) to
$150-$160 million due to weaker currencies in its emerging
European markets, Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said on
Wednesday.
"Our outlook in local currencies remains unchanged," he told
a conference call. "Due to depreciation of our currencies, our
guidance for OIBDA is now between $150-160 million assuming
current exchange rates do not change."
In May, CME said it was comfortable with analysts' forecasts
for OIBDA of $175 million to $180 million, up from $167 million
in 2011.