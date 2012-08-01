版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 21:34 BJT

Broadcaster CME lowers 2012 OIBDA outlook due to FX

PRAGUE Aug 1 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises reduced its outlook for 2012 core profit (OIBDA) to $150-$160 million due to weaker currencies in its emerging European markets, Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said on Wednesday.

"Our outlook in local currencies remains unchanged," he told a conference call. "Due to depreciation of our currencies, our guidance for OIBDA is now between $150-160 million assuming current exchange rates do not change."

In May, CME said it was comfortable with analysts' forecasts for OIBDA of $175 million to $180 million, up from $167 million in 2011.

