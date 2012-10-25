CME Group Q3 profit falls as trading sags

CHICAGO Oct 25 CME Group Inc, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, reported a 30.5 percent decline in quarterly profit as investors bought and sold fewer futures and options.

Net income fell to $218.9 million, or 66 cents a share, in the quarter, from $315 million, or 95 cents a share, a year earlier, CME said on Thursday. Excluding a one-time $16 million tax hit, income would have been 70 cents per share.

Revenue fell 22 percent to $683 million.

Trading in futures and options fell 26 percent in the quarter.