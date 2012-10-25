CME Group Q3 profit falls as trading sags

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO Oct 25 CME Group Inc, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, reported a 30.5 percent decline in quarterly profit as investors bought and sold fewer futures and options.
Net income fell to $218.9 million, or 66 cents a share, in the quarter, from $315 million, or 95 cents a share, a year earlier, CME said on Thursday. Excluding a one-time $16 million tax hit, income would have been 70 cents per share.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $683 million.
Trading in futures and options fell 26 percent in the quarter.
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: