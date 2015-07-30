版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 30日 星期四 19:23 BJT

CME Group earnings rise on increased trading volume

CHICAGO, July 30 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings due to increased trading volume.

Net income attributable to Chicago-based CME Group in the quarter ended June 30 was $265 million, or 78 cents a share, compared to $263.8 million, or 79 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding certain real estate taxes and fees, adjusted net income would have been $320 million and adjusted earnings per share would have been 95 cents. That was up from $257.9 million and 77 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of 92 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $820 million from $731.6 million. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐