CME Group earnings rise on increased trading volume

CHICAGO, July 30 CME Group Inc, the
world's largest futures market operator, on Thursday reported
higher quarterly earnings due to increased trading volume.
Net income attributable to Chicago-based CME Group in the
quarter ended June 30 was $265 million, or 78 cents a share,
compared to $263.8 million, or 79 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding certain real estate taxes and fees, adjusted net
income would have been $320 million and adjusted earnings per
share would have been 95 cents. That was up from $257.9 million
and 77 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of 92 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $820 million from $731.6 million.
