UPDATE 1-Broadcaster CME Q3 core profit drops sharply

PRAGUE Oct 31 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) reported a 60.6 percent drop in third-quarter core profit to $3.5 million, hit by poor advertising spending in Emerging European markets.

The figure was far worse than the average estimate of $8.2 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, against operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) of $8.9 million a year ago.

"Our third-quarter results and the prospects for the full year indicate that our markets are not recovering." CME's Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said.

"We were unable to achieve our sales and free cashflow targets."

Sarby added that the company's full-year OIBDA guidance was between $130 million and $140 million. CME had previously expected annual core profit to reach up to $160 million.

CME, which operates television stations in six central and eastern European markets, is battling declining advertising revenue as its region battles recession and weak consumer spending.

It said in August that it expected a lower rate of decline in the second half this year after a 7 percent fall in the first half.

CME completed a deleveraging process in July aimed at cutting its debt load through a deal with Time Warner, in which the U.S. company raised its stake to 49.9 percent.

The CME share price has remained stable since the start of the year after losing up to 15 percent before the credit deal.