UPDATE 1-Broadcaster CME swings to profit on Czech turnaround

PRAGUE, March 12 Czech broadcaster Central
European Media Enterprises (CME) topped its
full-year profit guidance after swinging to a fourth-quarter
core profit, boosted by a Czech market turnaround that looks set
to slow.
Fourth-quarter operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) rose to $55.1 million, beating the average
estimate of $53.8 million in a Reuters poll.
The full-year figure reached $95.4 million, reversing a loss
in 2013 and was just ahead of the company's guidance of $85
million to $95 million.
Shares climbed more than 5 percent in early trading in
Prague before closing up 0.8 percent at 67 crowns. CME's
Nasdaq-listed shares traded up 1.1 percent at 1614 GMT.
The central European broadcaster, whose main shareholder is
Time Warner, has new management and has won back
customers it lost under an aborted strategy of aggressive price
rises in the midst of a TV advertising slump.
The Czech market is the biggest profit driver of CME's six
central and eastern European markets and it led the rebound last
year, accounting for almost two-thirds of 2014 OIBDA.
Revenue in the country alone was up 15.9 percent last year.
Group revenue climbed 7.5 percent in 2014 to $680.8 million.
CME said it expected Czech television advertising revenue to
rise again in 2015 but not as strongly as last year.
"The major increase in the improvement in the Czech
Republic, bringing up our market share from 49 percent to 60
percent, has been done," co-Chief Executive Christoph Mainusch
said on an analyst call.
CME said it would give guidance on 2015 after the first
quarter is finished but repeated its past outlook of delivering
positive free cash flow in 2015. It ended 2014 with negative
free cash flow of $94 million.
The company completed a series of financing deals involving
its main shareholder last year to cut debt costs. Co-CEO Michael
Del Nin said the transactions would reduce CME's cash interest
burden in 2015 by up to $57 million compared to 2014.
"When negotiating these transactions we placed a premium on
flexibility and believe that a continuing improvement in our
operating performance will provide a catalyst to further address
the cost of our debt in the future," Del Nin said.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; editing by Jason
Neely and Vincent Baby)