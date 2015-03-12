Broadcaster CME sees Czech TV ad revenue rising in 2015

PRAGUE, March 12 Central European Media
Enterprises expects television advertising
revenue in its main market in the Czech Republic and also
Slovakia to increase during 2015 but not as strongly as in 2014.
CME also said in a regulatory filing that it expected
limited restructuring initiatives in 2015. Restructuring in 2014
and 2013 will bring personnel cost savings of around $40 million
in 2015 compared to 2012, CME said.
Earlier on Thursday, CME reported 2014 core profit a touch
above its guidance, swinging from a 2013 loss.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller)