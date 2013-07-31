Broadcaster CME says new pricing policy gaining traction

PRAGUE, July 31 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) said on Wednesday its new pricing policy was gaining traction in the Czech Republic, which was expected to boost advertising revenue from the third quarter.

In a regulatory filing, CME said going into 2014 it also expected a rebound in its other markets, measured in gross rating points.

"This, combined with double digit price increases in the Czech Republic in 2014 compared to 2012, along with additional single digit price increases in our other countries, is expected to result in growth for our advertising revenues," CME said.