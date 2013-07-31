Broadcaster CME says new pricing policy gaining traction

PRAGUE, July 31 Broadcaster Central European
Media Enterprises (CME) said on Wednesday its
new pricing policy was gaining traction in the Czech Republic,
which was expected to boost advertising revenue from the third
quarter.
In a regulatory filing, CME said going into 2014 it also
expected a rebound in its other markets, measured in gross
rating points.
"This, combined with double digit price increases in the
Czech Republic in 2014 compared to 2012, along with additional
single digit price increases in our other countries, is expected
to result in growth for our advertising revenues," CME said.