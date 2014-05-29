BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
CME SAYS IT IS WORKING WITH LBMA, PRECIOUS METALS INDUSTRY ON FINDING TRANSACTION-BASED WAY TO SET DAILY SILVER SPOT PRICES
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.