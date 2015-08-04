CME lifts force majeure for all Illinois River grain terminals

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
CHICAGO Aug 4 CME Group has lifted its declaration of force majeure at all Illinois River terminals that are regular for Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures delivery, the exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.
CME declared force majeure on June 17 due to high water and flooding that made it impossible for the terminals, which are delivery points for CBOT corn and soy futures, to load grain.
The exchange lifted force majeure at a majority of stations on July 22 as river levels dropped. All terminals are now able to load out, CME said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.