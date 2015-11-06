CME Group fines, suspends soybean trader for spoofing violation

CHICAGO Nov 6 CME Group Inc said on
Friday it fined a futures trader and suspended him from the
company's markets for entering orders he did not intend to
execute, a practice known as spoofing.
The disciplinary action comes days after the first U.S.
criminal conviction for the manipulative trading strategy.
CME fined Matthew Garber a total of $60,000 for rule
violations and barred him for accessing its markets for nearly
the rest of the year.
Garber could not immediately be reached for comment. He did
not admit or deny the violations, according to CME disciplinary
notices.
From January 2012 to April 2012, Garber engaged in a pattern
in which he entered large orders for soybean futures that he did
not intend to execute "for the purpose of inducing other market
participants to trade" against smaller orders that he placed on
the other side of the market, according to one notice.
From July 2011 to September 2011, Garber entered electronic
orders in agricultural markets during a period before the
markets opened "that were not made in good faith for the purpose
of executing bona fide transactions," a second notice said.
CME, the world's largest futures market operator, in 2013
fined and suspended high-frequency trader Michael Coscia for
breaking exchange rules that prohibit entering orders without
intending to execute them. On Tuesday, Coscia became the first
person criminally convicted under a new U.S. anti-spoofing law.
