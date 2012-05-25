UPDATE 2-CME declares stock split to attract new investors

* Splitting stock will appeal to broader investors -CME
* Share price has sagged amid lackluster trading volume
* Exchange was formerly cool to stock split
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 24 U.S. exchange operator CME Group
, battling to shore up trading volumes amid new
competition, on Thursday declared a five-for-one split of its
common stock in a bid to attract to new investors.
The exchange operator, which owns the 164-year-old Chicago
Board of Trade and offers trading on assets from oil to interest
rates, said the split would take the form of a 400 percent stock
dividend to be paid on July 20 to shareholders of record on July
10.
"We believe that splitting CME Group stock will appeal to a
broader, more diverse mix of investor portfolios," Executive
Chairman and President Terry Duffy said in a statement.
"By making our shares attractive to more people, we have
potential to further expand the base of ownership."
The move came after shareholders complained at the CME's
annual meeting on Wednesday about a drop in the share price.
CME shares have sagged amid concerns about lackluster
trading volume and regulatory uncertainty, with year-to-date
volume through the end of April down by 10 percent from a year
earlier.
CME stock closed up $2.65 to $256.16 on Thursday, down 11.7
percent from a year earlier.
The split "shouldn't theoretically have any effect on the
stock price," said Rich Repetto, analyst for Sandler O'Neill. It
will help people buy and sell the stock because there is more
liquidity, he said.
One shareholder at the annual meeting blamed a recent
decline on CME's failed bid for the London Metal Exchange. CME
pulled out of the bidding earlier this week.
Duffy declined to comment on the LME at the meeting, but
blamed the recent weakness on what he said was a misperception
that a new designation of CME as a "systemically important"
institution would force the company to come up with new capital
to guard against failures of its top customers.
CME has increasingly faced questions about oversight since
the collapse of brokerage MF Global, whose failure on Oct. 31
rocked the futures industry and hurt volume at CME.
CME was an auditor of MF Global, and former clients of the
brokerage are still missing an estimated $1.6 billion.
The exchange also faces new competition, with rival
IntercontinentalExchange Inc challenging its U.S. grain
futures business, launching wheat, corn and oilseed contracts.
Though ICE has not succeeded in attracting much business for
the contracts since they launched last week.
CME executives had formerly been cool to the idea of a stock
split, saying they were comfortable with their large
institutional shareholder base and saw no need to make the
shares more affordable to smaller holders.
CME executives were regularly queried about a potential
stock split before the financial crisis, when shares were
trading at much higher levels. At the shareholder meeting on
Wednesday, the issue was not raised.