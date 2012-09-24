CME says Clearport contracts exempt from swap rule until 2013

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 CME Group said on Monday it will make more of its over-the-counter Clearport contracts available for trading on its Globex futures trading platform ahead of the Oct. 12 start of new swap regulations in the United States.
The exchange operator said that energy trades on Clearport between Oct. 12 and the end of the year will not count toward customers' swap dealer threshold.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.