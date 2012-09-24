版本:
CME says Clearport contracts exempt from swap rule until 2013

Sept 24 CME Group said on Monday it will make more of its over-the-counter Clearport contracts available for trading on its Globex futures trading platform ahead of the Oct. 12 start of new swap regulations in the United States.

The exchange operator said that energy trades on Clearport between Oct. 12 and the end of the year will not count toward customers' swap dealer threshold.

