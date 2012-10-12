CFTC to exempt energy swaps from new dealer rules until 2013-CME

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. regulators are expected on
Friday to exempt some swaps traded on CME Group Inc's
clearing platform from counting toward new dealer limits through
the end of the year, the exchange said, bringing last-minute
relief to anxious energy traders.
"We also understand the CFTC Division of Swap Dealer and
Intermediary Oversight will today be issuing no-action relief
which provides that the swap components of EFRP trades that are
entered into prior to Dec. 31, 2012, will not count toward any
market participant's swap dealer de minimis threshold," the CME
said in a notice to customers.
The exchange, which is scrambling to compete with
IntercontinentalExchange Inc in giving energy firms the
ability to trade futures rather than swaps, also said it was
withdrawing one proposal to allow unlimited off-exchange deals
in some futures contracts termed 9(B)(iii).