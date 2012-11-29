版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 05:32 BJT

CME Group says it withdraws swap data reporting rules complaint

CHICAGO Nov 29 CME Group has withdrawn a complaint it filed against the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to prevent the agency from enforcing swap reporting rules passed after the 2008 financial crisis, a spokeswoman for the exchange operator said on Thursday.

CME, in a lawsuit earlier this month, asked a U.S. court to issue an injunction to prevent the CFTC from enforcing the rules against the exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐