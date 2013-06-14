Time Warner cleared by EU to exercise CME voting rights

BRUSSELS, June 14 Time Warner won EU
regulatory approval on Friday to exercise its voting rights in
proportion to its 49.9 percent stake in broadcaster Central
European Media Enterprises (CME).
The voting rights are currently exercised by CME founder
Ronald Lauder under an agreement which will lapse at the end of
June. Time Warner is the owner of the HBO cable network and the
Warner Bros film studio.
The European Commission said in a statement that the deal
would not hurt competition.
"The Commission's investigation confirmed that the proposed
transaction will not have negative effects on competition, since
the activities of the parties are mainly complementary and not
in direct competition with each other," the EU executive said.