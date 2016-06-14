UPDATE 1-Former Delta fuel executive, wife banned by CME

(Adds statement from finance professor, updates throughout)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 13 CME Group on Monday
banned a former Delta Air Lines fuel trading executive
for using his wife's accounts to "front-run" the airline's
hedging positions - trades that netted him a profit of more than
$3 million.
Jon Ruggles was banned by the financial exchange operator,
along with his wife, Ivonne for the front running, a practice in
which an order is executed for personal gain using advance
knowledge of pending orders from a company or clients. The two
could not immediately be reached for comment.
In addition to the lifetime bans, the CME ordered Jon
Ruggles to give up profits of $2.8 million, which covered a
period from August to December of 2012. Ruggles, who worked for
Delta for less than two years, was also ordered to pay a
$300,000 fine, the exchange said.
The official action in this unusual case sheds some light on
the opaque world of commodities futures markets, where producers
and end users have a strong presence.
Jon Ruggles worked for Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by
passenger traffic, from early 2011 to December 2012, according
to the airline. It said he was a vice president of fuel
management.
CME, in a disciplinary notice, said he "repeatedly abused
his trading discretion given to him by his employer for personal
gain" from April 2012 to December 2012.
What is unusual about the violations, according to Craig
Pirrong, a professor of finance at the University of Houston's
Bauer College of Business, is that Jon Ruggles' activity was in
direct opposition to Delta's trades.
"It's usually a broker that does this. I really can't recall
any cases where someone trading on behalf of the firm would do
that against the interest of his firm," he said.
During that time, Jon Ruggles intentionally traded his
employer's account opposite two personal accounts owned by his
wife "to obtain a favorable execution price for Ivonne's orders
in blatant violation of exchange rules," according to the
notice.
"This is an egregious kind of violation," said Pirrong.
CME rules prohibit traders from executing an order for their
own benefit while in possession of an order from someone else
for a transaction in the same market. The company also bars
traders from disclosing other people's orders to anyone aside
from designated regulatory officials.
According to the disciplinary notice, the chief financial
officer of Jon Ruggles' employer said in an affidavit that he
violated company policies prohibiting employees from using
information on its commodity trades to benefit anyone other than
the company.
The company considers such information to be confidential
and proprietary, the notice said.
"Delta has the highest standards of ethics and expects all
of its employees to maintain those standards," company spokesman
Trebor Banstetter said.
CME, which owns the New York Mercantile Exchange and other
markets, said it requested that the couple appear for interviews
and both declined through legal counsel.
