CME bars grain traders for years over wash trades, spoofing

CHICAGO, June 5 CME Group Inc said on
Friday it barred a grain trader from its markets for three years
for executing noncompetitive transactions and suspended another
for two years for market manipulation.
The traders, Aleksey Vsemirnov and Stephen Duggan, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Vsemirnov executed numerous non-competitive transactions in
wheat, oats, rice, soybean oil and Canadian dollar futures and
in livestock and soybean oil options over a year beginning in
August 2011, according to CME disciplinary notices. He made the
trades to transfer money to his personal account from another
person's account, which is prohibited, the notices said.
Vsemirnov also executed trades in agricultural markets and
in E-mini S&P 500 futures in which he had control of accounts on
both sides of the transactions, according to CME. The banned
practice of acting as buyer and seller in the same transactions
is known as wash trading.
Vsemirnov did not admit or deny the violations, according to
the notices. CME said it ordered him to pay about $13,000 in
fines "after taking Vsemirnov's financial condition into
consideration."
CME barred Duggan from its markets for two years for
entering orders in soybean and wheat futures in August 2012
without the intent to trade and for the purpose of inducing
others to trade, according to a separate disciplinary notice.
That practice is known as spoofing.
In 2013, CME suspended Duggan from its markets for two years
for prearranged trading, according to National Futures
Association records.
Duggan did not admit to or deny any of the violations,
disciplinary records show.
