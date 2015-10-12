CME permanently bans 3 traders for spoofing, other violations

CHICAGO Oct 12 CME Group Inc has
permanently banned three traders who admitted to violations
including the manipulative strategy known as spoofing, according
to disciplinary notices issued on Monday.
A permanent ban is a severe punishment that CME, which owns
the New York Mercantile Exchange, Comex and other markets, does
not often impose on traders who break the rules. The exchange
operator more commonly uses fines and trading suspensions to
discipline rule breakers.
On multiple occasions from February to April 2013, a trader
named Nitin Gupta repeatedly entered large orders for crude oil,
gold, silver and copper futures contracts without the intent to
trade, according to CME.
Nitin entered the orders to encourage others to trade
opposite smaller orders that he had resting in the markets, the
company said. After receiving a fill on his smaller orders,
Nitin would then cancel the large orders, CME said.
Such moves are commonly called spoofing, a strategy in which
a trader tries to create a false appearance of market interest
by placing orders and then immediately canceling them.
CME fined Gupta a total of $150,000 in addition to imposing
a ban.
The exchange operator separately fined a trader named Libin
Zhou $100,000 and imposed a trading ban. Libin improperly bought
and sold crude oil futures opposite an account owned by his
employer on 48 occasions between May and June 2013, according to
CME.
In another violation, a trader named Rajasekaran Veeramuthu
and a colleague in 2012 improperly entered a series of trades in
silver options between accounts with the same beneficial owner.
The practice of acting as buyer and seller in the same
transactions is known as wash trading.
CME fined Veeramuthu $50,000 in addition to imposing a ban.
None of the traders could immediately be reached for
comment.
The three traders were "deemed to have admitted the charges
issued," according to CME. On Sept. 9, CME panels found they had
committed the violations.
None of the traders were CME members, according to the
company.
The practice of spoofing is under scrutiny after the U.S.
Justice Department and Commodity Futures Trading Commission
earlier this year accused London-based trader Navinder Sarao of
using spoofing tactics at CME that ultimately contributed to the
2010 Wall Street "flash crash."
Sarao has since been indicted and is fighting efforts by the
United States to have him extradited to face trial.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)