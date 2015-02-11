CME sees savings opportunity in electronic options shift -CFO

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 11 CME Group Inc has been
working to provide traders with technology for electronic
options transactions, a top executive said on Wednesday, raising
expectations that more open-outcry pits will eventually close.
Traders are uncertain about the future of most options pits
after CME said last week that it would save $10 million per year
by shutting nearly all its futures pits and two options pits by
July 2. The total cost to run the trading floors is about $50
million annually.
"If we're able to electronify the options, we have an
opportunity to have additional savings there," CME Chief
Financial Officer John Pietrowicz said in a webcast of a Credit
Suisse conference. The company is putting an "intense focus on
expenses," he added.
Options trading, which is often more complex than futures,
offers buyers the chance to bet on prices without the obligation
to pick up the underlying asset.
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, New York
Mercantile Exchange and other markets, is well positioned for a
continued migration of options volume to its electronic platform
from open-outcry pits, Pietrowicz said.
Electronic trading has already skimmed away about half of
options pits' market share to about 45 percent of total volume
today from 85 percent in 2007, according to CME data.
The exchange operator generally captures a higher rate per
trade from electronic transactions than those executed in
open-outcry pits.
"CME is highly incentivized to automate all options and
remove the remaining $40 (million) in annual pit expenses,"
Sandler O'Neill principal Rich Repetto said in a note last week.
CME executives said in a letter to members last week that
options pits would remain open "as long as our customer base
continues to show a viable preference for using both venues."
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)