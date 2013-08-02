UPDATE 1-CME paused Treasuries futures trading before jobs report

NEW YORK Aug 2 The CME Group said that
it paused trading in some Treasuries futures for five seconds on
Friday, ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for
July.
CME spokesman Michael Shore said that the firm had "stop
logic events" in the 10- and 30-year Treasuries futures
contracts at 8:29:57 a.m. EDT, three seconds before the
employment report was released.
About 173,000 10-year Treasury contracts traded in the
minute before the jobs report came out, with several large
trades in the seconds before the halts.
The CME's halts generally occur after a number of trades
come in that would cause the contract in question to trade
outside a certain defined range.
Treasuries prices gained on Friday after the data showed
that employers added 162,000 jobs in July, fewer than
economists had expected.