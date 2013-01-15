CME to require biofuel free diesel for new heating oil spec

NEW YORK Jan 15 CME Group said on
Tuesday that the specification of its heating oil contract from
May 2013 will contain no renewable fuel or biodiesel, matching
the "Grade 62" of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) carried on the
Colonial Pipeline.
"Because the ULSD contract will have no renewable content,
it will serve as a dual-use contract for both Northeast heating
oil and the on-road diesel market in the United States," CME
spokesman Damon Leavell said in an email.
"The new specs will also more closely match diesel
specifications in international markets, including the European
ULSD market."
The heating oil contract specification is switching
to lower sulfur diesel from May to reflect changes in
environmental requirements in the Northeast.