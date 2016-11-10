UPDATE 1-Futures, option trading volume hit record after Trump win -CME Group

(Adds background)

Nov 10 Combined trading volume on financial and commodity futures and options set a one-day record on Wednesday as Donald Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win triggered massive market swings, exchange operator CME Group said on Thursday.

Volume across all asset classes including stocks, Treasuries and oil totaled 44,516,949 contracts on Wednesday, topping the record of 39,567,064 contracts set on Oct. 15, 2014, CME said.

On that day over two years ago, a "flash rally" hit the Treasury market in which bond prices swung wildly in a span of minutes. It remains unclear what caused the sudden move.

Late on Tuesday, stock prices worldwide plummeted and bond prices jumped as the Republican defied predictions in his victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to capture the White House.

Trump's views on trade, immigration and fiscal matters during his campaign were seen as potentially hurting the U.S. economy and stock markets.

On Wednesday, equity markets recovered as traders reconsidered a Trump administration which may promote growth through lower taxes and higher federal spending, while Treasury prices plunged as those possible policies would balloon the federal deficit, which is seen as inflationary. (Reporting By Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)