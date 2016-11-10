UPDATE 1-Futures, option trading volume hit record after Trump win -CME Group

(Adds background)
Nov 10 Combined trading volume on financial and
commodity futures and options set a one-day record on Wednesday
as Donald Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win triggered
massive market swings, exchange operator CME Group said
on Thursday.
Volume across all asset classes including stocks, Treasuries
and oil totaled 44,516,949 contracts on Wednesday, topping the
record of 39,567,064 contracts set on Oct. 15, 2014, CME said.
On that day over two years ago, a "flash rally" hit the
Treasury market in which bond prices swung wildly in a span of
minutes. It remains unclear what caused the sudden move.
Late on Tuesday, stock prices worldwide plummeted and bond
prices jumped as the Republican defied predictions in his
victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to capture the
White House.
Trump's views on trade, immigration and fiscal matters
during his campaign were seen as potentially hurting the U.S.
economy and stock markets.
On Wednesday, equity markets recovered as traders
reconsidered a Trump administration which may promote growth
through lower taxes and higher federal spending, while Treasury
prices plunged as those possible policies would balloon the
federal deficit, which is seen as inflationary.
(Reporting By Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)