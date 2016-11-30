CME Group to set monthly trading record, boosted by Trump, says CFO

CHICAGO Nov 30 CME Group Inc will set a
monthly record for trading volumes in November, a top executive
said on Wednesday, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
victory has fueled uncertainty in markets.
Three of CME's top 10 trading days have occurred since the
election on Nov. 8, and volume has been averaging more than 20
million contracts per day in November, said John Pietrowicz,
CME's chief financial officer, on a webcast of a JP Morgan
investor conference. In October, average daily volume was about
13 million contracts.
Trump has spoken about stimulating the U.S. economy and
improving infrastructure, driving volume in CME products ranging
from Treasuries to commodities, company executives said.
Infrastructure investments will require the use of copper
among other commodities and "customers are recognizing, 'Hey
there's going to be some price volatility that we hadn't
factored in before,'" Derek Sammann, CME's head of commodities
and options, said on the webcast.
On Nov. 9, the day after Trump was elected, futures and
options trading volume set a one-day record at CME, which owns
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other markets.
On Nov. 23, CME set a record open interest of 117 million
contracts.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)