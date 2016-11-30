CME Group to set monthly trading record, boosted by Trump, says CFO

CHICAGO Nov 30 CME Group Inc will set a monthly record for trading volumes in November, a top executive said on Wednesday, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory has fueled uncertainty in markets.

Three of CME's top 10 trading days have occurred since the election on Nov. 8, and volume has been averaging more than 20 million contracts per day in November, said John Pietrowicz, CME's chief financial officer, on a webcast of a JP Morgan investor conference. In October, average daily volume was about 13 million contracts.

Trump has spoken about stimulating the U.S. economy and improving infrastructure, driving volume in CME products ranging from Treasuries to commodities, company executives said.

Infrastructure investments will require the use of copper among other commodities and "customers are recognizing, 'Hey there's going to be some price volatility that we hadn't factored in before,'" Derek Sammann, CME's head of commodities and options, said on the webcast.

On Nov. 9, the day after Trump was elected, futures and options trading volume set a one-day record at CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other markets.

On Nov. 23, CME set a record open interest of 117 million contracts. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)