UPDATE 1-CME closer to EU wheat contract after silo breakthrough - sources

By Valerie Parent
PARIS, March 23 CME Group has moved
closer to launching long-planned European Union wheat futures
after resolving contract issues with grain silo operators in
France, trade sources said.
CME, the world's largest futures exchange, could announce
its EU wheat market within weeks, said the sources, who spoke on
condition of anonymity as the plans are still confidential.
Several sources said trading in the futures was expected to
start in June, with September 2016 the first delivery position.
A CME spokesman said in an emailed response that the group
was "actively engaged with market participants" but did not have
a launch date to announce.
He declined to comment on the plan's progress, which CME has
been working on for more than two years.
A launch would put CME in competition with Euronext
in Paris, whose milling wheat contract <0#BL2:> is a benchmark
in the European Union, the 28-country bloc which is collectively
the world's biggest wheat grower and exporter.
Market upheaval caused by a rain-hit French harvest two
years ago, which led the port silos that acts as Euronext's
delivery points for wheat to impose extra quality requirements,
fuelled interest in CME's rival project.
Euronext has faced a further setback in recent months as a
new premium wheat contract <0#BMS:>, launched in response to the
controversy over the 2014 harvest, failed to take off. It said
on Friday it was scrapping the premium futures.
INLAND SILOS
The trade sources said the Chicago-based CME has almost
finalised contracts with enough French cooperatives to act as
regional delivery silos following protracted talks.
Two sources said CME had concluded contracts with four
French silo operators, and one said it was close to signing with
a fifth, which would give CME enough capacity to allow physical
delivery of wheat.
The contracts were finalised after CME overcame certain
legal issues facing French cooperatives. They feared they would
lose their cooperative status if they generated significant
income from storing grain for third parties, the sources said.
CME has stuck to the wheat quality specifications set out in
earlier drafts of its EU contract, including a 10.5 percent
minimum protein content, the sources said.
Like Euronext's futures, the CME contract would be
denominated in euros and priced in relation to wheat delivered
to the northern French port of Rouen.
CME, however, has retained a distinctive scheme of inland
delivery silos in France, aimed at offering a wider choice of
storage points and better reflecting different regional markets.
This has won support from some market participants who have
criticised Euronext's contract for being too export-oriented,
due to the port delivery system.
But some traders say the European exchange retains a clear
advantage as the incumbent operator, with participants wary of
losing the established liquidity of the Euronext contract.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide,
editing by David Clarke)