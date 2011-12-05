CME accepts Chinese yuan as collateral for trading futures

HONG KONG Dec 5 CME Group Inc,
operator of the world's leading energy, grains and precious
metals markets, said it will start accepting the Chinese
currency traded in the offshore market as collateral on all its
exchange-traded futures products.
By expanding its list of collateral to include the offshore
yuan, or "CNH" as it is popularly known, a Hong Kong depositor
can now use CNH deposits to take positions in a variety of
futures contracts traded on the CME, a new avenue for using
these funds.
Jeremy Hughes, a spokesman at the CME, said the exchange
will cap the amount of CNH it would accept at $100 million.
CME and European lender HSBC have built the
operational framework enabling HSBC Hong Kong to hold CNH
deposits from CME clients and to use these deposits as
collateral, it said.
CME is rapidly increasing its China-focused business. In
August, it launched dollar-yuan futures for investors wanting to
bet on the yuan's direction. It even launched a micro-version of
the yuan futures to attract more clients.
CME, which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
Chicago Board of Trade, and the New York Mercantile Exchange,
gets the bulk of its revenue from trading fees and sales of
market data.
Volume originating outside the U.S. now accounts for 22
percent of all CME Group volume, it said in a statement.
China's move to liberalise the offshore yuan market has
picked up since its launch in June 2010. At the end of October,
total yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks swelled to more than 600
billion yuan, representing nearly 10 percent of all deposits in
Hong Kong banks, compared with less than 1 percent in January
2010.