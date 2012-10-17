CME Europe targets interest rate products before energy, metals

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 17 CME Group may launch
European interest rate trading products as early as next year
and is eyeing energy and metals futures after that in a bid to
shake-up the region's futures market by challenging its dominant
exchanges.
London-based CME Europe is set to open for business by
trading currency futures early in 2013, but the nascent exchange
plans to expand quickly into other asset classes.
"We hope to launch foreign exchange (FX) futures by around
the end of the second quarter, FX options by the third quarter
and perhaps interest rate derivative products by the end of next
year," Robert Ray, Chief Executive of CME Europe, told Reuters.
A CME Europe interest rate future would put the European
offshoot of the U.S. exchange on a collision course with
European incumbents NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse, as well
as Nasdaq OMX, which is also planning to launch rates
futures trading next year.
"It makes sense for the CME to start in Europe with a lower
profile product set, so they can test the platform, before
launching rates, which will be higher profile," said Peter
Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
But the CME is already looking past next year, at further
launches in 2014 and beyond that would take it up against
commodities markets such as the IntercontinentalExchange
and the London Metal Exchange (LME).
"Longer term, we see a lot of interest in energy, while
commodities such as metals and grains are an under served asset
classes especially as we look toward eastern Europe and Asia,"
said Ray.
The prospect of true competition in these products is
welcomed by traders who see new entrants like the CME putting
pressure on prices and potentially forcing down trading fees for
themselves and their clients.
But Ray, himself a former futures trader, knows Europe's
banks and brokers will only switch their allegiance if CME
Europe is different, something he is keen to demonstrate with
its first launch.
"The market doesn't want another 'me too' product. CME
Europe will take a new approach to FX futures, with the pricing
conventions and product specifications looking more like OTC
products than futures," the Chief of CME Europe said.
Last Friday Britain's competition watchdog started a public
consultation on the proposed launch of CME Europe as part of the
group's bid to become a regulated exchange.
The Office of Fair Trading asked for feedback on the CME's
plan to offer futures based on 30 of the most popular currency
pairs such as British pound/U.S. dollar and euro/U.S. dollar.
Ray hopes to hear back on its application to the Financial
Services Authority (FSA) by mid-March, given the regulator
normally takes six months for these reviews. Assuming it gets
clearance it will launch CME Europe in April or early May.
CLEARING IN FOCUS
According to analysts, the greatest challenge for the CME,
or any new European exchange, is finding a cost-efficient way
for clients to trade the new products without having to make
massive collateral contributions.
Exchanges require their trading firms to give up billions of
dollars of collateral to a clearing house that holds the cash in
case it is needed to refund any firm left out of pocket by a
member default, like that of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
This presents a major challenge for exchanges looking to
move into new markets, particularly when banks are
cash-strapped.
"If the CME chooses to compete directly against the
incumbents, a hurdle is that potential clients will have to find
extra collateral to stump up to the CME clearing house and this
is something they are reluctant to do at the moment," said
Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
But the CME's move is timed to benefit from European
Commission plans to change how collateral can be used by
clearing houses, to ensure that new entrants such as CME Europe
and Nasdaq can compete more effectively with incumbents.
NYSE Euronext's Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex currently
dominate European rates trading at the opposite ends of the
timeline. In commodities, London-based ICE Futures Europe is the
largest energy futures exchange in the region.
The LME, the historic British market set to be sold to Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing for 1.4 billion pounds by the year
end, controls metals futures trading globally.