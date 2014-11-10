版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 07:32 BJT

BRIEF-CME raises initial margins for soybean meal futures (06)

Nov 10 CME Group Inc :

* CME raises soybean meal futures (06) initial margins for specs by 25 percent to $2,750 per contract from $2,200

* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Tuesday, November 11, 2014 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐