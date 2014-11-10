BRIEF-CME raises initial margins for soybean meal futures (06)

BRIEF-Brown & Brown reports Q1 earnings per share $0.49
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
Nov 10 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises soybean meal futures (06) initial margins for specs by 25 percent to $2,750 per contract from $2,200
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Tuesday, November 11, 2014 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
* Tokyo Gas will spend billions of Yen for 33% of the Birdsboro Power Plant being built in State Of Pennsylvania by a regional energy company - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: