CME Group declares force majeure on remaining Aug HO deliveries

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, Aug 30 The CME Group (CME.O) said it
declared force majeure on the few remaining August deliveries
of its New York Mercantile Exchange August 2011 heating oil
futures contract Tuesday due to damage at a delivery facility
in the New York Harbor caused by Hurricane Irene.
Pursuant to the NYMEX Rulebook, the exchange's Business Conduct Committee declared the force majeure and "ordered an extension of five business days from the date of the originally scheduled deliveries for affected parties to complete delivery," the CME said in a release.
The exchange said no other products or contract months are affected. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.