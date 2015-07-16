CME Group expands lean hogs daily trading limits

CHICAGO, July 16 The CME Group Inc, the
world's largest livestock futures exchange, will expand trading
limits for lean hog futures effective on Aug. 31, the exchange
said on Thursday.
Pending review by the Chicago Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC), maximum daily price limits for CME lean hogs will be
increased by 1.5 cents per lb to 4.5 cents on the next business
day if any of the first three contracts settle at the current
3-cent limit.
If none of the first three contracts settle at the expanded
limit the next business day, daily limits for all months will
return back to 3-cents on the following day of business.
During the last two days of trading, the expiring month
contract shall be excluded from triggering expanded limits, the
exchange said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters, editing by G Crosse)