MOVES-CME Group hires three people to expand international business

Sept 30 CME Group Inc, parent of the
Chicago Board of Trade, has appointed three people to key
positions to expand its international business.
William Knottenbelt was named international senior managing
director. He will focus on growing the firm's core business,
customer relationships, and new opportunities across Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and Latin America.
Knottenbelt will report to Chief Commercial Officer Bryan
Durkin. Knottenbelt joined the CME Group in 2011 and previously
led its European business.
Kevin Collins was appointed managing director of
international client development and sales. He will lead sales
across asset classes for EMEA, Asia and Latin America and will
also report to Durkin. Collins joined the company in 2012 and
previously led the sales team covering global banks.
Martin Fraenkel was named global head of energy and will
focus on the company's energy strategy in the United States and
other countries. He will report to Derek Sammann, who is the
global head of commodities and options products. Fraenkel joined
the company in 2013 and was managing director, international
energy.
