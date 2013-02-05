CME Group quarterly profit falls on lackluster trading

Feb 5 CME Group Inc fourth-quarter
profit fell as trading sagged, hurt by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's renewed commitment to low rates for another two and a
half years.
The Chicago-based exchange operator said on Tuesday its net
income was $167 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with
$745.9 million a year earlier, or $2.25 a share. Revenue fell to
$660.9 million from $736.5 million.
Stripping out one-time items for both quarters, earnings in
the fourth quarter were 63 cents a share, in line with analyst
expectations.
Trading in the fourth quarter fell 13 percent to a daily
average of 10.2 million. The view that short-term borrowing
costs will stay near zero until mid-2015 muted interest in
contracts tied to lending rates, like futures on Treasuries and
fed funds. Trading in contracts tied to stock indexes also fell.