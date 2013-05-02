CME Group says Q1 profit falls

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
May 2 CME Group Inc's first-quarter profit fell from a year earlier, dragged down by a slump in trading in some of its more lucrative products, the world's largest futures exchange operator said on Thursday.
The owner of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade said net income declined to $235.8 million, or 71 cents a share, from $266.6 million, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, including a $12 million expense due to currency losses, profit was 73 cents a share.
Revenue fell to $718.6 million from $774.6 million.
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: