Futures market operator CME's profit falls 4.8 pct

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 4.8 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower transaction volume and clearing fees.
Net income attributable to CME fell to $291.7 million, or 86 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $306.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said revenue fell 3.2 percent to $813.8 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.