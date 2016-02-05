版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五 20:08 BJT

Futures market operator CME's profit falls 4.8 pct

Feb 5 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 4.8 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower transaction volume and clearing fees.

Net income attributable to CME fell to $291.7 million, or 86 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $306.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said revenue fell 3.2 percent to $813.8 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐