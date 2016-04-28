UPDATE 1-Futures market operator CME Group's profit rises 11.3 pct

(Adds details)
April 28 CME Group Inc, the world's
largest futures market operator, reported an 11.3 percent rise
in quarterly profit as a rout in the energy market boosted
trading volume.
CME's first-quarter volume averaged a record 16.9 million
contracts a day, up 13 percent from a year earlier. Average
daily trading volumes had dropped 11 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2015.
Exchange operators, including CME and U.S. rival
IntercontinentalExchange, have reaped benefits in recent
months as a rout in world energy markets has led to volatile
trade in recent months.
"The solid quarterly activity was underscored by continued
momentum in open interest, as we reached a record daily level of
116 million contracts in the first quarter, and open interest
remains elevated," Chief Executive Phupinder Gill said.
The company's net income rose to $367.8 million, or $1.09
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $330.4
million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share.
Total revenue rose nearly 11 percent to $934.2 million.
Energy trading volume in the first quarter of 2016 quarter
averaged a record 2.5 million contracts a day, up 18.4 percent
from first-quarter 2015.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had gained 4.3 percent in
value this year.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)