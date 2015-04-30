UPDATE 1-Higher trading volumes help CME Group beat profit estimate

(Adds details about results, company background)

April 30 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by increased trading volumes.

Net income attributable to CME Group rose about 24 percent to $330.4 million, or 98 cents a share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 95 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 8.4 percent to $842.7 million.

"We delivered strong revenue growth in the first quarter driven primarily by interest rate, energy and foreign exchange products," President Terry Duffy said in a statement.

Trading volume averaged 15 million contracts per day, up 10 percent, and was the second-highest quarterly volume ever, CME said on Thursday.

Energy trading volume increased 25.6 percent and foreign exchange average daily volume rose 16.76 percent.

The company has been in the spotlight after U.S. authorities last week charged a British trader, Navinder Singh Sarao, with market manipulation that regulators say contributed to the May 2010 Wall Street Flash Crash.

CME, where Sarao conducted his trades, has said the Flash Crash was not caused by the futures market. The exchange had said it is prohibited by law from releasing any information about his trading.

The company's shares closed at $89.20 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.